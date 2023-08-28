WATSONVILLE, CA-- With the launch of the Pool Stone Sukabumi Select collection, Island Stone brings a custom-curated range of the much-revered Balinese Sukabumi stone to the U.S. market. Sukabumi Select is the preeminent material for pools at high-end resorts and five-star villas throughout the world and has been used extensively in Southeast Asia as the leading luxury lagoon look. It features state-of-the-art engineering and calibration to ensure each piece is of the highest quality. For the Pool Stone Sukabumi Select collection, Island Stone hand-selects specific tones to create the ultimate blend that makes designing and installing pool projects as easy as possible.

What designers will notice first is Sukabumi Select’s striking aesthetic. Chlorite, a green-colored mineral, gives the stone subtle natural hues. Once submerged, the tiles’ colors blossom to produce stunning shades of green that complement the natural surroundings of any exterior landscape. No two pieces are alike. Sukabumi Select’s distinct variation comes in a variety of tones and textures, featuring low tonal movement to darker-toned crystalline deposits, adding dimension and character.

Beyond its appearance, Sukabumi Select is popular for pools due to its natural durability, thermal stability and mineral attributes that some believe help with pool maintenance.

“Island Stone’s origins are set on the shores of Indonesia. From our original Perfect Pebble tile to today, we continue to design, engineer and manufacture the most extraordinary stone tiles from around the world,” said Island Stone CEO Jeff Nibler. “Sukabumi Select furthers that legacy of exploration and discovery. The tile’s natural beauty will complement and elevate any outdoor oasis.”

Sukabumi Select refers to Island Stone’s carefully curated approach to the offering, which blends only the most sought-after hues to ensure a desired natural variation. Each precision-cut tile is finished with a honed surface for an ideal balance of soft texture that is easy to maintain.

Thorough U.S.-based testing confirms Sukabumi Select is approved for interior and exterior applications as both a flooring and wall tile, including submerged applications.

The tiles are available in traditionally used pool stone sizes, 4 x 4 inch, 4 x 8 inch and 6 x 6 inch, as well as 1.25- x 1.25-inch mosaic.