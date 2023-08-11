At just 4 inches, the all-new SS100 vacuum cup is smallest SS cup from Better Vacuum Cups (BVC), but it still comes with a big punch, according to the tooling manufacturer. The new vacuum cup is ideal for both corners or arranged with 10 for those complicated pieces. Like the big brother SS150, this little SS100 comes with the same patented rubber lip design known for unbeatable holding power. The cup is available in all three of BVC’s standard heights of 105mm, 150mm and 200mm tall.