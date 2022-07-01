BVC announced the all-new vacuum cup SS-R200, the 8-inch round vacuum cup for CNC routers last year. This Better Vacuum Cup comes in three standard heights, such as 105mm, 150mm and 200mm for all of the CMS fabricators. Just like all of the other BVC cups, this cup does not need the foam gasket to be used. With the BVC Flexible lip seal, it mirrors the part for a perfect seal. Damage to a BVC cup is a simple repair in 30 seconds. See videos online at www.bvcgroupinc.com. Made in the USA guarantees a quality product.