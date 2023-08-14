Northwood Designs, Inc. announces the latest release (v2023.6) of Slabsmith software for stone fabricators.

This release of Slabsmith includes many new features, most notably the addition of advanced 3D features within the Perfect Match™ layout module.

With this release previously difficult or impossible 3D assemblies are now simple, quick and accurate to implement. Full height walls, fireplace mantels or even entire rooms can be easily created from a standard 2D DXF digital template. (See the Slabsmith YouTube channel for videos)

In addition to the 3D features, cost and pricing properties have been added as well as the conversion of the inventory activity log to a “Temporal History” which along with the coming Report module provides the ability to obtain more detailed information about your inventory value, trends, use, etc.

Also released with 2023.6 is the updated and new “Live Scan” module for physical inventory reconciliation. This module runs on a small tablet along with a barcode scanner to make correcting mistakes in your inventory and updating slab positions in your warehouse a simple and painless operation.