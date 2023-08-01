CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. recently announced the CrossValue Program, a curated collection of the company’s best-selling tile lines that are deeply inventoried to provide customers with readily available, high-quality porcelain tile.

Containing 62 options, the CrossValue Program features tiles at three budget levels offering ideal options for fulfilling value engineering, discretionary and specification needs.

“The CrossValue Program combines our variety of unique textures, looks, colors and installation possibilities with top-notch customer service and technical support. We’re excited to offer this new program providing our customers with readily-available, high-quality porcelain tile quickly and at an incredible price point,” explained Larry Browder, Crossville’s executive vice president of sales.

Crossville’s best-selling tile collections included in the CrossValue Program:

Level 1: Access Point Travertine, Access Point Concrete and Access Point Statuario

Level 2: Basalt, Java Joint, Gotham, Stone Fiction and Ready to Wear

Level 3: Portugal, Shades 2.0, Owen Stone

Each CrossValue Program collection includes the 12- x 24-inch unpolished size. These ever-popular styles can be complemented with the 2- x 2-inch mosaic and the 4: 24-inch bullnose.

Additionally, all collections in the CrossValue Program are made in America with Crossville’s commitment to responsible manufacturing and sourcing. Through the CrossValue Program, Crossville’s wide variety of products that are made and stocked in the USA are ready to be delivered with short lead times ensuring projects stay on schedule.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.