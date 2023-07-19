EDISON, NJ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), a North American flooring, countertop, wall tile and hardscaping supplier, recently completed the renovation of its showroom in Edison, NJ.

The company is holding an Open House for its customers and trade partners on July 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 45 Brunswick Ave., Edison, NJ.

The Open House celebration will include food and drinks, giveaways, raffles, product specials, and much more. Attendees can explore the redesigned space -- showcasing an extensive product assortment. The newly revamped facility includes an impressive slab section, a climate-controlled wall and floor tile showroom and a state-of-the-art distribution center.

The inventory features a diverse range of quartz, granite, marble and other natural stone materials, with hundreds of colors and patterns. The showroom prominently displays a collection of backsplashes, wall and floor tiles, luxury vinyl flooring, as well as encaustics and mosaics. To enhance the customer experience, an interactive AR visualizer tool is available, facilitating easy product selection for indoor and outdoor projects.

The New Jersey showroom is open six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.