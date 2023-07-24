The Twister series is a wall tile collection brimming with vitality and movement. It comes in a 12.5x12.5cm (5”x5”) format, in a choice of eight glossy colors. This is a collection with huge design potential. With just three tile models, numerous different continuous patterns can be created, thanks to their straight and curved designs.

As well as the above collections, WOW Design will also be presenting Casbah, Hammer, Icon and Roots in new 44x44cm (17.3”x17.3”) and 22x44cm (8.6”x17.3”) formats, and Sweet Bars.

Wow Design has a strong presence in the North American market, which accounts for 40% of its sales. It has head offices in Virginia, in addition to three logistics centers.