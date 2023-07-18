Arizona Tile opened its doors to one of its newest locations in Reno, NV, in May of 2022. Approximately 48,000 square feet, the site is home to a state of-the-art showroom, slab viewing gallery, and order desk. Inspiration can be found perusing the wide variety of installation examples throughout the showroom as well as visualizing different product selections in various environments by use of a Visualizer on the on-site touch-screen. And of course, the knowledgeable and friendly staff of tile and stone experts are there to help with any questions.

The new location is managed by Jeffery Rice. With past roles such as tile installer, slab fabrication shop manager and retail showroom owner under his belt, Jeffery’s skill set has been invaluable in his current role. Having served the Greater Reno/Tahoe area for over 25 years with expertise in both tile and slab, he is able to provide some insight on the new location, and how its presence stacks up against the competition.