BEAVERTON, OR -- In January 2022, Arizona Tile opened the doors of its newest branch located in the Portland suburb of Beaverton, OR. Approximately 48,000 square feet, the site is home to an interactive showroom, slab viewing gallery and order desk. Customers can find inspiration perusing the wide variety of installation examples throughout the showroom floor, as well as visualize different product selections in their home by use of an on-site touch-screen. Neil Czelder manages the new location. He has many years of experience in the Oregon market and worked for Arizona Tile as an outside sales representative prior to becoming the branch manager.