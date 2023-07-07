PROVIDENCE, RI – Citizens, announced a new partnership with The Tile Shop, enabling the specialty retailer of tiles, materials and related accessories to offer shoppers a more predictable affordable way to pay for in-store purchases and bring their home decor projects to life without compromise. Citizens Pay , a market leading consumer installment financing solution from Citizens, is the exclusive financing partner for The Tile Shop, giving customers shopping at one of the retailers’ 143 showrooms across the country access to convenient flexible payment options.

“Budgeting and paying for home projects can be stressful, but by removing some of the financial barriers through predictable low-interest monthly payment options, we can empower and better equip homeowners to turn their inspiration into reality,” said Christine Roberts, executive vice president and head of Citizens Pay. “We are excited to partner with The Tile Shop to provide their customers with the financial flexibility to responsibly manage and pay off home improvement projects over time.”

Citizens Pay financing is now available in-store at all 143 The Tile Shop showrooms, with pre-qualification also available via the retailer’s website, for those who start their design planning journey online. Customers who qualify will benefit from Citizens’ ability to offer low interest rates and monthly payments. In addition to flexible payment terms, there are no prepayment penalties or membership fees.

“Partnering with Citizens Pay to offer trustworthy and convenient financing for our customers is an extension of our commitment to excellence across the customer experience,” said Mark Davis, vice president of investor relations & chief accounting officer at The Tile Shop. “Home renovations and design projects are a highly considered purchase and investment, and this new financing option will empower our customers to make their dream home projects a reality, without compromising their design vision or budget.”