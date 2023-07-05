The Weha 6" White Lion Diamond Turbo Blade was made specifically for cutting very hard materials such as quartzite and engineered stone, as well as granite. Made with a very high diamond content and a bond to keep sharp, the Weha White Lion Quartzite Turbo Blade will cut fast and clean. The blade can be used wet or dry with all materials.
Features include:
- 10 mm-high diamond rim for maximum life expectancy.
- A bond built specifically for quartzite.
- Cooling holes to keep the blade running true and help extend life.
- Quad holes for quad adapters for many useful applications.