The Weha 6" White Lion Diamond Turbo Blade was made specifically for cutting very hard materials such as quartzite and engineered stone, as well as granite. Made with a very high diamond content and a bond to keep sharp, the Weha White Lion Quartzite Turbo Blade will cut fast and clean. The blade can be used wet or dry with all materials.

Features include:

10 mm-high diamond rim for maximum life expectancy.

A bond built specifically for quartzite.

Cooling holes to keep the blade running true and help extend life.

Quad holes for quad adapters for many useful applications.