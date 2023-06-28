WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) has announced the next slate of its National Board of Directors. Appointed to amplify the ASID mission and advance the impact of the practice, the board is comprised of three officers (chair, chair-elect, past-chair), seven at-large directors, an industry partner representative, and ex officio.

The new slate begins on October 1, 2023, and continues through the 2024 fiscal year.

“ASID’s National Board of Directors plays an integral role in the growth of the design community and the influence impacted by design professionals,” said John Cialone, FASID, NCIDQ, chair of ASID’s FY 2024 Board. “Each board member shows a dedication to the industry in their own work and advocacy that translates to our work together with ASID, as we unite to improve the practice. As the new members and I step into our new roles, I’m excited to see how the team will collaborate to tackle the challenges facing all sectors of the design world in the year ahead.”

The board acts as ASID’s governing body and leads it by advising, governing and policy setting. Through the implementation of their proposed strategies, the board will guide ASID and exemplify the profession’s goal to influence lives and affect positive change in all aspects of the world. The diverse backgrounds and varied experience of the board members bring unique perspectives that support ASID as the industry's leading organization.

The 2024 Board of Directors are:

John Cialone , FASID, NCIDQ | chair

, FASID, NCIDQ | chair David Euscher , ASID, LEED AP, Associate AIA, WELL AP | chair-elect

, ASID, LEED AP, Associate AIA, WELL AP | chair-elect Toni Gocke Wyre , FASID, LEED AP, WELL AP | past-chair

, FASID, LEED AP, WELL AP | past-chair Margi Kaminski , ASID, CLBG, NCIDQ | director at-large

, ASID, CLBG, NCIDQ | director at-large Sarah Colandro , FASID, IIDA, LEED AP, WELL AP | director at-large

, FASID, IIDA, LEED AP, WELL AP | director at-large Denise Rush , FASID, IIDA, IDEC | director at-large

, FASID, IIDA, IDEC | director at-large Ken Wilson , ASID, FIIDA, FAIA, LEED Fellow | director at-large

, ASID, FIIDA, FAIA, LEED Fellow | director at-large Caroline Gama , ASID | director at-large

, ASID | director at-large Shundra Harris , ASID, RID, NCIDQ | director at-large

, ASID, RID, NCIDQ | director at-large Ruju Jasani , ASID, IIDA, NCIDQ, SEED | director at-large

, ASID, IIDA, NCIDQ, SEED | director at-large Teresa Humphrey , ASID, LEED AP ID+C | industry partner representative

, ASID, LEED AP ID+C | industry partner representative Sheryl Connelly, ASID | ex officio

