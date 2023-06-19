SUWANEE, GA -- As needs in the market shift and the expectations of customers evolve, GranQuartz continually evaluates ways to better optimize its operations and create the efficiencies needed to scale and grow. As a result, the company’s most recent investment is a new 150,000-square-foot distribution facility in Suwanee, GA.

With nearly four times the capacity of its previous flagship distribution center, the investments made in the new Suwanee facility enable GranQuartz’s business to improve its supply chain operations, increase its on-hand inventory and optimize order fulfillment – positioning the company to better deliver on its promise to provide a quality experience to its customers.

The Suwanee facility has been ramping up operations and gradually increasing its servicing load since late 2022. The 17-acre campus and distribution facility increases GranQuartz’s total network capacity by 10% to support the growth of its customers and the markets it collectively serves.

Equipped with a quarter mile of conveyor mechanization and sortation, pick automation, plus additional investments in its operations team, the Suwanee distribution center was designed to exceed GranQuartz’s capacity needs of today and prepare the company for the growth of tomorrow.

The Suwanee distribution center is also home to the newest GranQuartz retail store – servicing the greater Atlanta area. The new 2,500-square-foot Suwanee retail space boasts a larger footprint and a new merchandising layout, allowing for nearly two times the number of grab-and-go products compared to the previous retail location.