Cool natural stone, striking metallic accents and intricate patterns highlight the beauty of our Luxor Backsplash Tile collection from MSI. From striking accent walls to bold floors to eye-catching fireplace surrounds, kitchen backsplashes, and more, they are the ideal solution for a wide array of interior design projects. Use any product from the Luxor Backsplash Tile Collection to create a luxurious, one-of-a-kind kitchen, bathroom, living area or entryway.

Colors Available: Luxor Kona Gold, Luxor Royal Link Gold, Medici Gold, Medici Silver, Metro Gold, Metro Silver, Milano Silver, Verona Gold, Verona Silver