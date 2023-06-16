John Bryant of Stone Loads talked to Jason Kamery of Stone World about how technology is changing the stone industry during a recent podcast. An excerpt of the podcast is down below.

SW: What have you seen as far as your business with interacting with different generations in this industry?

JB: It’s invigorating to get into those conversations with the younger generations that kind of get it. There’s a move in the industry to do things a little more streamlined, to use technology as a tool, finding a way to integrate technology into your sales process. We are not jumping into things that =giant fortune 500 companies have with technology. We are dipping our toes into using technology but over the past year that’s been probably our biggest competitor, is the status quo from some people that aren’t younger or looking at ways to innovate their business.





