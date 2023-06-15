CHICAGO, IL -- NeoCon is thrilled to announce the winners of the 33rd annual Best of NeoCon Awards. The highly esteemed program recognizes products from industry-leading companies that demonstrate unparalleled innovation and design-forward thinking. Selected by a distinguished jury of architects, designers, specifiers, enterprise clients, facility managers and top business media, each of the entries was evaluated on-site in the days leading up to the show. A total of 114 awards were bestowed upon products in more than 50 categories for Gold, Silver, Sustainability, Innovation, Business Impact and the coveted Best of Competition honors. This year, the Flote Lounge Collection from Hightower (Showroom 1110) received the distinction of Best of Competition.

“The solutions unveiled during this year’s Best of NeoCon reflect the expanded and increasingly diverse range of needs of today’s offices, schools, hotels, restaurants, retail, public space and healthcare facilities,” remarks Eileen McMorrow, Best of NeoCon Competition Director. “From products designed to promote relaxation and well-being, to solo work pods and acoustic solutions well-suited for concentration and focused work, to collaboration collections for intentional team tasks, this year’s winning products enhance the built environment and contribute to a more balanced user experience.”

Taking this year’s Best of Competition, Hightower’s Flote Lounge Collection was inspired by the support, comfort, and ease of relaxing on a pool float. With its inviting, curve-hugging seat and modern-yet-timeless aesthetic, Flote brings a sensation of buoyancy and cloud-like comfort to the user.

“After a few years of tumult and uncertainty, the optimism and comfort of this collection is just what we need to see,” the jury notes. They also praise the collection for “offering a fresh perspective while paying homage to the past and looking toward the future. The inspiring design story and features like a surprising zipper detail, stitching options and ‘hotdog’ welting exemplify the boldness and creativity behind its design. Situated on this piece, one can't help but feel a unique and immersive experience that beckons them to stay. Committed to a better tomorrow, Hightower also recently received its B-Corp certification for social and environmental governance.”

The Best of NeoCon jury also recognized six products for its new Business Impact Awards, which honor design excellence through a business-oriented lens. A jury of discerning journalists from media outlets including Fast Company, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Human Resources Executive, Crain’s Chicago Business and 99% Invisible evaluated the curated selection of products based on each solution’s ability to positively impact both the organization and its people. Winners include: OFS’ Tate; Okamura’s Lives Post + Beam; Andreu World’s Bolete Lounge BIO; Schiavello’s Krossi Workstations; Via Seating’s 4-UP; and Makr Furniture’s Moment Collection. From a new workstation system powered by wifi-enabled technology to optimize use and employee wellness to a cushion family designed for meditative spaces, the winning products address the current and emerging trends across verticals.

See the full list of Best of NeoCon winners at neocon.com and the 2023 Best of NeoCon Gallery of Entrants and Winners.