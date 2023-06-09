A family tied to the food and wine industries worked closely with designer Janna Collins of Matheny Goldmon Architecture when building their 8,000-square-foot home in Huntsville, AL. In particular, they wanted to ensure the kitchen was equipped with all the necessary components for cooking, as well as to be an attractive focal point of their new living space. At the heart of the luxurious kitchen’s design is marble from Antolini.

“The owners, a chef and his sommelier wife, were instrumental in providing the vision for the kitchen as the focal point and heart of the home, explained Collins. “The design concept originated with the homeowners and was expanded upon by the design team. The large island --or chef’s bar -- designed to seat six to eight people comfortably -- surrounds the Lacanche range and hood. The owner’s collection of copper pots is displayed on brass shelving beyond for decoration. Behind the kitchen you will find the working pantry with storage, dishwashing and refrigeration components needed for a busy family of four.”

According to the designer, the homeowners were extremely involved in selecting the stone for the kitchen design. “Together, we worked to find the right fit for color, texture and overall movement for this central feature of the home,” she said. “The stone was the driving force for the interior color palette once selected.”

The homeowners expressed to the design team that the kitchen should be designed with the best materials -- both from a functional and a design point of view. Natural stone prevailed. Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble with Antolini’s Lux finish was selected for the large kitchen island, as well as countertops in the wine room, butler’s pantry and main pantry. For the island, two slabs were book-matched for a stunning look. In the wine room, Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble pairs with Crema Champagne limestone flooring.

“Offering unmatched durability, character and beauty, natural stone was the ideal material choice for the heart of this client’s home, the kitchen,” said Collins. “The featured slabs were handpicked by Ceramic Harmony International (CHI) from Antolini with owner/designer input. Various hues of natural gray accompanied by metallic hints of rust and dark iron perfectly anchor the kitchen palette and complement materials found in the adjacent dining and living areas.

“The beauty of the Calacatta Macchia Vecchia with its rich tones and movement stood out among others,” the designer went on to say. “We immediately knew this was the right stone selection for the centerpiece of the home. The veining and movement of the stone made it somewhat challenging to fabricate. However, CHI and their skilled craftsmen were able to seamlessly execute to perfection. They provided seamless veining and a built-up mitered edge at the island. Using a complementary stone, CHI layered and sculpted a custom sink and drain board to the exact size and specification requested by the client.”

When asked about the most memorable part of this residential project, Collins said it was seeing the kitchen come to life. “Each piece of stone added another layer to the overall design from the contrasting material of the custom sink to the arched backsplash and cap detail.”

The kitchen project recently received a Pinnacle Award of Excellence from the Natural Stone Institute. “We are so thankful to have worked with the entire team that helped craft this home,” said the designer. “It is truly one of a kind.”