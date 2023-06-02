CORAL GABLES, FL -- Cosentino Group, the Spanish global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, announces the continuation of its partnership with Taylor Morrison, one of the leading homebuilders and developers in the United States, as a multi-exclusive provider for quartz and quartzite surfaces in select markets. The two brands have been partners since 2020 and have extended their agreement for an additional three years, giving Taylor Morrison’s homebuyers in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Texas access to the broad selection of surfaces Cosentino has to offer.

“As one of the best builders in the country that prides itself on commitment to sustainable practices while delivering top quality homes to its customers, our companies could not be more aligned,” says Alex Rioja, vice president of builder sales for Cosentino North America. “We are proud to be part of the exceptional experience Taylor Morrison provides to its homebuyers by offering one of the best performing and highly sustainable surfacing options on the market.”

As part of the partnership with Taylor Morrison in the above select markets, Cosentino will offer its award-winning Silestone product, now enhanced with the company’s proprietary HybriQ® technology - a new, high-performance blend of premium minerals, quartz and recycled materials. The manufacturing process uses 99% reused water, 100% renewable electric energy, zero water waste and a minimum of 20% recycled raw materials within HybriQ+® products’ composition. “Today, homeowners not only appreciate but demand higher quality products in their homes that are healthier for their families and the planet. Without impacting performance, quality, or design, our new Silestone with HybriQ® provides that option with less silica content in its composition,” adds Rioja.

Taylor Morrison homebuyers in the markets serviced by Cosentino can also choose from the company’s Sensa® by Cosentino® portfolio of quartzite and granite, which offers unparalleled performance, low maintenance, and durability backed by a 15-year product warranty. Marble options are also available through Scalea, Cosentino’s natural stone offering.

“With our extended collaboration in select markets, Cosentino will give buyers access to top-of-the-line surface materials and options while designing the home of their dreams,” said Taylor Morrison’s Vice President of National Purchasing Optimization, Zin Olin.

In 2022, Taylor Morrison delivered nearly 13,000 new homes across all markets. These types of builder partnerships are an integral part of Cosentino’s growth strategy in the U.S. market, representing more than 35% of its business.