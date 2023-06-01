The Aquarelle collection is a delicate, elegant glazed tile collection that emulates the effects of colors diluted in water, applied in transparent layers like a watercolor. This watery effect generates a sense of depth and movement on a tile surface with a high transparency. The wall tiles come in a 7.5 x 30cm (3 inch x 12 inch) format in two designs: a rectangular model and another smooth-contoured one, thanks to its rounded edges. Aquarelle is available in a choice of six different colors.

View the collection at www.wowdesigneu.com.