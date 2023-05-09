SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Material Bespoke Stone + Tile announced an exciting collaboration with the award-winning full-service design firm Jeff Trotter Design (JTD) -- leading up to an exclusive release of freshly inspired, upscale architectural elements for residential and commercial spaces. Material Bespoke Stone + Tile has led the way for over 60 years in using versatile earth elements to create inventive custom stone, glass and ceramic tile interiorscapes and custom architectural stonework.

Los Angeles native Jeff Trotter is a seasoned designer whose limitless imagination and remarkable perspective on home and commercial layouts have earned him national and international acclaim, along with features in ELLE Decor, Luxe Magazine and Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, among others. Working together, two of the industry’s most celebrated names set their sights on elevating the artistry of their craft.

“We’re always searching out the next wave of design style that reflects our timeless craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetic,” said Laurie Leahy, Material vice president of sales and marketing. “Jeff Trotter brings the fresh energy, superior talent and distinctive West Coast vibe we’re eager to embrace with our latest collection.”

“Jeff Trotter Design and Material share the same passion for celebrating the unparalleled beauty of natural stone,” said Trotter. “I’m honored to lend my unique design perspective to the task of establishing a sophisticated new line that epitomizes the fearless creativity of my brand and Material’s reputation for exquisite bespoke elements.”

Under the leadership of president/CEO Tim Roberts, Material Bespoke Stone + Tile carries forward a longstanding heritage among elite coastal luxury designers for remarkable quality, innovation and authenticity, leveraging international partnerships to cultivate a distinguished selection from quarry to showroom. A former set designer and art director for a major motion picture studio, Trotter’s design experience led to an expansive portfolio that includes the restoration of historic residential properties and the design of multiple residential/commercial spaces and high-profile entertainment venues. Following the success of Stone Surf, Trotter’s elaborate home collection of simulated stone surfboard statement pieces, Material sought out the pioneering artist’s insights on a collaborative new collection built to stand the test of time.

Discover an enduring Jeff Trotter Design by Material selection of natural stone fireplaces, tile mosaics, freestanding stonework and more that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary redefining “natural beauty” in the modern design scape. Learn more at explorematerial.com and jefftrotterdesign.com.