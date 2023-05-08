WASHINGTON, DC -- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), a Washington, DC-based trade association representing the housing industry, has named James W. Tobin III as the association’s new president and chief executive officer. Tobin, executive vice president and chief lobbyist at NAHB, will succeed CEO Jerry Howard, who is retiring from NAHB after more than 30 years. Tobin will assume the new post effective June 1, 2023.

Following an extensive search process, the NAHB Board of Directors on May 3rd ratified the selection of the CEO Executive Search Committee to appoint Tobin to lead the 140,000-member association.

“Today is a big day for the future of our association. After a comprehensive search process and transition plan, we feel very confident that we have selected the best person to represent NAHB and serve as a key voice of the housing industry,” said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey, a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, AL. “Jim brings more than 20 years of experience in the housing industry to the post. His proven track record of success in leading NAHB’s federal legislative advocacy makes him uniquely qualified to lead our association in the years ahead.”

Tobin joined NAHB in 1998. In his role as executive vice president, government affairs and chief lobbyist he directed the federal, state and local lobbying, as well as political activities for NAHB. He also guided the activities of the association’s political action committee, BUILD-PAC and grassroots network. Before becoming NAHB’s chief lobbyist, Tobin was NAHB’s vice president for federal relations. Prior to NAHB, he was senior legislative assistant to former U.S. Representative Frank Riggs (CA) and former U.S. Representative Gary Franks (CT).

“I’m honored to have been selected as CEO of this outstanding organization,” said Tobin. “The work that our members do is incredibly important and has a huge impact in every community across this country. I look forward to representing our staff and members in advocating for the future of the housing industry.”

Tobin will be based at NAHB’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he will lead NAHB’s more than 200 staff. The CEO is also part of NAHB’s national leadership team which also includes the Senior Officers of the Board, who are elected annually by the Leadership Council.