2023 seems to be moving along at full speed. We are weeks away from the end of the first quarter, and it certainly has been a busy few months. As we have already talked about, StonExpo was a flurry of activity. Many exhibitors and attendees reported positive experiences. Fabricators seem to remain busy and many new product introductions were evident on the show floor.

Recently, I returned from Cevisama in Valencia, Spain. (Video: Behind the Scenes of the Tile of Spain Passport to Creativity Tour) This was the first time the international tile exhibition was held since 2019. Show organizers, as well as exhibitors and attendees that I spoke with, seemed pleased with the turnout. There were many new product lines on display throughout the large exhibit halls. Some of the noticeable trends this year included the return of warmer tones, multi-surface finishes and wellness designs.

Also, if you regularly visited our website or read our eNewsletters throughout the month of March, you will see that we featured Women in the Stone Industry profiles. I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know more about some very energetic and devoted women in various roles of the stone sector.

In a few weeks, I will be heading to Orlando, FL, for Coverings. I am excited to see what is new with exhibitors there, but also there is going to be a meeting for a new group, Women in the Tile Industry, that will be launched. I look forward to learning more about the group and sharing their mission with you.

As always, we welcome suggestions and story ideas from our industry friends and followers. If you see us at Coverings or any other event, do not hesitate to say hello and share any thoughts you have. Let us know what has been keeping you busy so far this year.