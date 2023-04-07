BOISE, ID -- In December 2022, Arizona Tile opened the doors of its newest branch located in the Boise suburb of Meridian, ID. Located within a high-quality business park, Meridian is a hub in the remodeling/home improvement industry. This allows for convenience for both customers and consumers, as well as enables Arizona Tile to be where the action is on a daily basis.

Designed to enhance the customer experience, as well as fulfill operational goals, the new location includes a state-of-the-art showroom, as well as a quartz and natural stone slab viewing area. The viewing area even features high-quality, color-corrected lighting to aid customers when making their selections.

Inspiration can be found perusing the wide variety of installation examples throughout the showroom, as well as visualizing different product selections in their home by use of a Visualizer on the on-site touch-screen. Additionally, a knowledgeable and friendly staff of tile and stone experts are on-hand to assist with any questions.

The new location is managed by Larry Hibbert, who brings 22 years of industry experience -- all of which is in the Boise market. Hibbert also has a strong background in management with some impressive roles on his resume, including branch manager and regional manager with established tile companies and head of the remodel division of a construction company. Having worked with Arizona Tile’s vice president of the Pacific Northwest, Jack Bramson, for many years, when an opportunity presented itself for a manager at the new Boise location, Bramson reached out to Hibbert to fill the position. Given Hibbert’s knowledge of the Boise market in this industry, he was able to provide some insight on the new location, and how its presence stacks up against the competition.