OBERLIN, OH – Women In Stone (WIS) is now accepting nominations for its 2024 WIS Pioneer Award. Each year this award recognizes an advocate within the stone industry for their role in recruiting, retaining and advancing women. The recipient’s performance in promoting women is exemplary, honorable and inspirational. For more information and to nominate someone, visit:

