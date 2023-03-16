NASHVILLE, TN – In collaboration with the Natural Stone Institute and Stone World, Architectural Stone Surfaces in Nashville, TN, will host a Wine & Stone event on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Wine & Stone presentation, which offers CEU credits, was developed as a unique way to show attendees what factors make stone hard or soft, veined or patterned, etc. For example, nutritionally restricted limestone soil gives more acidity to the wines grown there. Mineral composition also comes into play when talking about the characteristics of stone. Marbles are composed primarily of calcium carbonate, which makes them less resistant to chemicals such as acids and bases. Find out more interesting facts that determine the characteristics of wine and stone. To register, email: tiffany@arcsurfaces.com.