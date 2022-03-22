Nashville is the place to be this December as Mohawk is hosting its highly anticipated Edge Summit at Gaylord Opryland from December 12-15, 2022.

“With a unique and creative spirit in the air, Nashville is the perfect backdrop for Edge Summit,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “We are excited to inspire the industry’s premier retailers to take their businesses to the next level in the ever-changing, post-COVID environment. We will be sharing important developments in our Edge partnership that they will be able to leverage to win in their local markets.”

Attendees will get a first look at Mohawk’s digital transformation along with new product innovations and the latest in program offerings. A newly imagined education curriculum will focus on today’s retail needs.

Top Mohawk leaders will be in attendance to deliver several key presentations, including Jeff Lorberbaum, CEO; Paul De Cock, president; Jeff Meadows, president of residential sales; and Widdifield.

The Edge Summit Gala and Awards Ceremony will highlight retailer of the year winners and feature live entertainment.

“It has been way too long since we have gathered all of our Edge partners in one place,” said Meadows. “Over the past couple years, our customers have shown tried and true resiliency. We want to celebrate their accomplishments and help them move onward and upward.”

Registration for Edge Summit opens in June. Additional details will be released soon. For more information about Edge, visit mohawktoday.com.







