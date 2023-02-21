NASHVILLE, TN – Architectural Surfaces will host a Stone Industry Education event on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at its facility in Nashville, TN. Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute organize the all-day workshop, featuring education and networking. Attendees will learn how to diversify their business, build efficiency in their company and train to industry standards.

Learning objectives include:

Review your current business practices and how they compare to others in the industry.

Find inefficiencies in your business and learn how to overcome those challenges.

Discuss what makes your company stand out in the marketplace.

Create a plan for taking your business to the next level.

To learn more and to register, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/events/calendar-of-events/tennessee-stone-summit-take-your-organization-to-the-next-level/?tcs-token=c9c37969091c7733ac96f7dcdc81f0b995e36468806537abe97df8fae4776db6.