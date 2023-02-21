NASHVILLE, TN – Architectural Surfaces will host a Stone Industry Education event on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at its facility in Nashville, TN. Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute organize the all-day workshop, featuring education and networking. Attendees will learn how to diversify their business, build efficiency in their company and train to industry standards.
Learning objectives include:
- Review your current business practices and how they compare to others in the industry.
- Find inefficiencies in your business and learn how to overcome those challenges.
- Discuss what makes your company stand out in the marketplace.
- Create a plan for taking your business to the next level.
To learn more and to register, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/events/calendar-of-events/tennessee-stone-summit-take-your-organization-to-the-next-level/?tcs-token=c9c37969091c7733ac96f7dcdc81f0b995e36468806537abe97df8fae4776db6.
