Sculpted and lightly textured to capture the voluptuous appeal of a rose in full bloom, Rosa is carved from Volakas, a Greek dolomite with milkwhite ground and delicate warm to cool gray veins. The dozens of petals are graced by ultra-fine lines, like the stroke of an engraver’s pen, which adds to the seductive charm of this meeting of art and nature. The finish is high-honed, 12 inches x 12 inches.