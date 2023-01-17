The past year has proven the stone industry has regained momentum after the pandemic and in-person events resumed to full swing. Trade shows such as The International Surface Event (TISE), Coverings and Marmomac demonstrated a significant uptick in attendance over the previous few years – providing a platform for industry members to reunite to educate, share experiences and connect with customers. Moreover, the Stone Summits – organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute – were held around the U.S. These town hall-style sessions allowed fabricators to talk with their peers and learn from industry experts. Here is an overview of what 2022 had to offer.





See the whole video here: https://www.stoneworld.com/videos/6317824964112?bctid=6317824964112