Coverings 2023 has revealed a sneak peek of its educational lineup which will include live demonstrations, curated show floor tours, interactive sessions, and partner education across tile and stone.

All learning opportunities will focus on Coverings’ core tenets, which include “Sustainability,” “Health & Wellness,” “Outdoor Spaces,” and “Timeless Luxury.”

Three on-floor education stages for participants to experience the latest innovations in the tile and stone industry will be key features of Coverings 2023. These include the return of the Installation Innovation Stage and Trends & Solutions Stage, and a new 2023 addition of the Fabricator Stage.

Educational sessions will focus on the show’s three strategic learning tracks. The “Installation & Fabrication” track will help attendees brush up on industry best practices and cutting-edge techniques in the installation and fabrication of tile and stone. Those who attend the “Workforce & Profits” sessions will discover new and successful business practices and tactics to better grow and manage their workforces with practical labor solutions and takeaways for maximizing bottom-line profits. Attendees of the “Materials & Trends” sessions will be provided updates on the latest trends, design inspirations and techniques within the world of tile and stone.

In the session “Today’s Leading Sustainability Drivers and Their Impact on the Tile Industry," attendees will gain insight into today’s sustainability market and the current conversation around carbon emissions, detailing the need for furthering the demands of environmental transparency, standardized environmental performance and human health optimization pertinent to product ingredients.

Teresa McGrath, chief research officer at Healthy Building Network, will lead “Luxury Vinyl Tile’s Carbon and Toxic Impacts,” presenting environmental and human health impacts associated with Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT).

The “Tile Installation Solutions and Systems for Exterior Projects" session will feature National Tile Contractor Association (NTCA) trainers and contractor member case studies on successful installations of porcelain and glass tile as well as natural stone in both outdoor residential and commercial projects.

The “Timeless Luxury” insights during Coverings 2023 will include numerous engaging sessions, including “Understanding How to Market and Sell to Your Wealthiest Prospects.” This educational must-see will provide attendees with the keys to selling to the affluent and analyze the proven methodology of understanding their level of wealth. Showgoers will review the five levels of wealth and examine the behaviors, needs, wants, desires, and fears of each demographic.

The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone, a Coverings 2023 educational partner, will present “How to be a Professional Architectural Sales Rep to Develop ‘Bullet Proof’ Specifications and Get the Order,” as a co-located learning opportunity, Monday, April 17, which is the day before the Coverings 2023 show floor opens. A separate registration and fee are required for this opportunity through advanced reservations on the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone’s website.

For more information, visit coverings.com.