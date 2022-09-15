Interface shared its mid-year Design Trend Index, which details the impact of world-changing events over the past two years on design. The report highlights the emphasis on people-focused interiors and the need for spaces that adapt to end users. It discusses five overarching themes that will continue to inform the design of commercial and residential spaces.

Identified by design experts at Interface and FLOR, the company's specialty brand, these trends reflect a growing need for comfort, flexibility and understanding as the world experienced enormous change over the last few years. The transformation of design trends speaks to how human behaviors and experiences have and will shape interiors.

The mid-year trends featured in the index include: