LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, today announced the release of several new collections of glazed porcelain and ceramic tile, each as stunning as the next, elevating the backdrop of any dwelling with sophistication.

INHALE™ Glazed Porcelain notably triggers the senses with its reflection of light. Available in four colors, INHALE offers a stylish version of the much-loved classic subway tile and adds pops of light and depth to any space.

What INHALE offers in coolness, EXHALE™ glazed porcelain matches the mood with warmth. A nod to timeless Italian architecture, EXHALE is available in a palette of five earthy rustic hues. The newest collections of mosaics include ORNAMI™, SOUVENIR™ and CUADRO™. The perfectly imperfect ORNAMI features offset glazed ceramic tiles in six eye-catching jewel tones. SOUVENIR offers a clean, organized and intricate look with stacked form of glazed porcelain. Additionally, CUADRO gives a nod to shaker style doors, with both picture frame and frameless styles. When used together they give an ornate, and timeless, look.

Modern ceramic tile has become the chameleon of home design because it can be manufactured to mimic a variety of different materials, making it nearly indistinguishable from the original.

This technology is celebrated in each of Emser’s three new textured tiles: JUTE™ glazed porcelain is nearly identical to jute textile; MORIYO™ glazed ceramic plank tile captures the beauty of natural wood, with a soft grain appearance; and finally, REFORM™ glazed porcelain features layers of texture giving it a luxurious stone look, with all the benefits of porcelain tile.

“We’re excited to continue to push the boundaries with what tile can accomplish, aesthetically and functionally,” said Mara Villanueva-Heras, vice president of marketing at Emser Tile. “These latest collections are inspiring and give people endless opportunities to create standout spaces by adding texture, light and intrigue.”

Emser Tile’s latest collections can be found online and at retail beginning August 2022.