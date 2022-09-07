Christina Oden is the founder and president of OMD I Corp., a commercial and residential general construction company licensed in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Her company has built more than 50 New York City high-end, well-known, and often times, celebrity chef-owned restaurants, and food and beverage venues. Additionally, OMD I Corp. has built hundreds of residential renovations and new constructions. Oden is best known for her involvement in notable buildings like the Brooklyn Chophouse, The Playboy Club and 1Oak, and is among the less than 3% of woman founders within the construction industry in New York City. Recently, Jason Kamery, group digital and managing editor of Stone World, sat down with Oden to hear her thoughts on the latest commercial building trends. Here is what she had to say:



