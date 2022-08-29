AUSTIN, TX – Vadara Quartz Surfaces (Vadara), a leading manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, in partnership with distribution affiliate Granite Group International (GGI) in Villa Rica, GA, has appointed Tami Mohamed to the newly created position of territory manager.

The appointment of a brand-dedicated territory manager was the first of its kind for GGI, which has become the flagship distributor of Vadara Quartz in Georgia. The collaboration will help Vadara expand into a previously untapped Georgia market, while making GGI the destination for procuring Vadara Quartz in the area.

Mohamed comes to GGI with more than 30 years of experience in sales and management in the stone surfacing industry, most recently at Ciot Stone & Tile, where she worked with architects and interior designers as a business development manager. Before that, she worked at Ceramic Technics Ltd. as a sales and project support manager. During this time, Mohamed nurtured customer and vendor relationships while helping to increase revenue and profitability.

“I’m so proud to be representing Vadara Quartz in rolling out their products in Georgia,” said Tami Mohamed, territory manager for Vadara Quartz at GGI. “Vadara takes great pride in crafting high-performance quartz surfaces that rival natural stone. I look forward to drawing upon all facets of the three and a half decades I have spent in the surfacing industry to help increase Vadara’s brand awareness and drive sales. I’m honored to play a part in expanding their business model in this emerging market.”

In her new role, Mohamed will provide outside sales support on behalf of GGI, exclusively for Vadara Quartz Surfaces.