Premium impregnation with an excellent water-, oil- and grease-repellent effect. Protects natural and artificial stone s.a. marble, limestone, granite, gneiss, sandstone, cotto, terrazzo, quartz, fine stoneware etc. with polished, ground or rough surface. Especially suited for the treatment of light color marble and limestone surfaces. Areas of application are floors, kitchen coatings, bathrooms (wash tables, shelves, marble tiles in wall and floor areas), tables, window sills, facades (anti-graffiti). By using selected raw materials, a high protective effect with pearl effect is achieved after only 10 - 20 minutes.