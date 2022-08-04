With more than 100 fabricators pre-registered, the New Mexico Stone Summit – scheduled for today at Arizona Tile’s Albuquerque, NM, facility – is expected to be successful. The full-day event, organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute, will focus on the business side of stone fabrication. Blake Christensen of Valley View Granite in Salt Lake City, UT, will share with participants his experience of growing his stone fabrication business into multiple locations. The seasoned fabricator will also address management issues, including training and retaining employees and building a work culture. Fabricators in attendance will be asked what topics they would like to have addressed, and Christensen will assist them in finding solutions the best he can.