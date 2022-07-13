Vicente Nomdedeu, the president of The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association (ASCER), Tile of Spain and ICEX (a publicly owned business-oriented entity of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism’s Secretary of State for Commerce), recently held a press conference in Valencia, Spain, outline production, sales, exports and trends in the industry that reflect the strength of Spain’s industrial sector.

Spain continues to export its tiles to more than 180 countries around the world, with the USA accounting for 22.9% of its exports. Europe, Asia and the Middle East are the three next largest geographic areas. Spain also produced 567 million square meters of tile increasing production 20.3% from the previous year, making it the top European Union producer.