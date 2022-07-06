Antolini, the Italian brand synonymous with natural stone, research and innovation, offers Azerocareplus – an innovative product that protects marble, onyx and soft quartzite with the company’s Lether or Matt finish. Antolini has studied, researched and developed the product to protect the beauty and boost the performance of these stones inside the spaces of the home most threatened by the effects of various substances.

Azerocareplus represents a (R)evolution: the evolution, incorporation and development of the already revolutionary Azerocare process launched by Antolini in 2016. Azerocareplus is a high-tech process, tested in 24-hour cycles, which provides marble, onyx and soft quartzite with protection against the stains and corrosion caused by contact with acidic substances. The product safeguards the beauty of the masterpieces of nature, offering lasting protection without altering the natural colors and characteristics of stone, reports Antolini.

Azerocareplus is anticorrosive, stain resistent, hygienic, ecologically friendly, ideal for contact with foods and easy to clean.

Caring for surfaces through the creation of highly innovative processes, the Verona, Italy-based brand offers infinite aesthetic allure and serenity of everyday use to those who choose products from its vast exclusive range of natural stones, according to the company.