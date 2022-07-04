WOOD DALE, IL -- Virginia Tile has announced the move of its showroom and warehouse from Wood Dale to Elk Grove Village. Located only a few short miles from the previous location, the new design spot will offer customers a better and more convenient access. The expanded space will also provide ample room for Virginia Tile's extensive inventory, as well as a larger showroom and design center. This move is part of Virginia Tile's ongoing commitment to provide the best possible service to its customers. The move also elevates Virginia Tile's position as a leader in the tile industry by providing a state-of-the-art facility that will inspire creativity and promote collaboration among designers, contractors, architects and homeowners.

“We are excited to transition into a larger, more modern space that will better suit the needs of our customers,” said Sean Cilona, director of product and marketing, Virginia Tile. “We are confident that this upgrade will boost shopping experience, improve order pick-up and help us better serve the Chicago community.”

The new space will provide a smooth transition for design spot customers and upgrade the company's ability to serve the needs of industry professionals across the nation. The current showroom and warehouse in Wood Dale will transition to the new location over the next few weeks. The transition will be seamless and all operations will continue without interruption. Customers can expect the same level of quality and service that they have come to expect from Virginia Tile.

A grand opening event is set to follow later this year. To learn more, visit:

elk-grove.virginiatile.com/moving.