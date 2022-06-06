A new outpost of the renowned Drybar empire, located at 200 Southdale Center in Edina, MN, recently opened its doors. The close to 2,000-square-foot space boasts Cambria quartz surfaces throughout the interior in the popular Smithfield design. The quartz is featured on the main styling bar, as well as the accessory and styling areas. Minneapolis-based Plan Force was the architect of record.

“Selecting Cambria for the surfaces of our new Edina Drybar location was a no brainer,” said owner Anne Evers. “We knew we needed surfaces that looked incredible to be consistent with our upscale brand, but without requiring a lot of maintenance like marble. Our shop counters get a lot of daily use and abuse, and we didn’t want to have to worry about wear and tear or staining. The Cambria surfaces not only look clean, new and modern in the space, but require little to no upkeep. They were a great choice.”

Smithfield is a specter of soft white with a hint of warmth and faint veins just under the surface of this dignified design and is available in both high gloss and Cambria Matte finishes.