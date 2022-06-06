HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- Join the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) for a two-day virtual summit, scheduled for June 22 and 23, 2022. The virtual event will explore NKBA’s deep dive research into the Luxury Bath with experts, designers, clients and specialists. Those who register will have exclusive access to NKBA's exclusive Luxury Bath report, as well as a chance to win special prizes and giveaways, including the recently published coffee table book, The Luxury Bath. For more information and to register, visit: https://nkba.org/luxury-bath/.