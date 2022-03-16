Founded in 2008, Ghadir Stone Co., based in Esfahan, Iran, specializes in supplying Persian marble around the world. Fatama Hasanpour serves as the company’s export manager. She is also involved in Women in Stone.
Founded in 2008, Ghadir Stone Co., based in Esfahan, Iran, specializes in supplying Persian marble around the world. Fatama Hasanpour serves as the company’s export manager. She is also involved in Women in Stone.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights Reserved BNP Media.
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing