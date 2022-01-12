Can’t travel to The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo? Join everyone in Las Vegas virtually! Bridging the gap between the on-site Las Vegas event is an invite-only Facebook event, the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, offering content and programming directly from the show floor, as well as exclusive content only for the virtual event. Go to www.tiselive.com to register.