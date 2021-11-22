Oberlin, OH —The Natural Stone Institute is proud to announce a new webpage that will make it easier for the stone industry to access Spanish language translations of popular safety and membership resources. This new page includes links to free safety resources, including downloadable documents, toolbox talks, and course bundles in the Natural Stone University. It also includes links to materials available for purchase, including videos and safety posters that can be displayed in stone showrooms or fabrication facilities. Topics range from general stone industry safety to silicosis prevention, safe slab handling, and OSHA compliance.

Gus Mojarro, National Operations Quality Control Manager for Stone Source and Vice-Chair of the Natural Stone Institute Safety Committee shared: “We know that 75% of stone industry injuries occur in the first year of employment. This makes it even more important to have these crucial safety resources available not only in English, but in Spanish as well.” Jeff Pavic, Membership | Sales Manager for the Natural Stone Institute agreed: “One of our priorities is to make it easy for members to find the resources they need. Members have told us that they need and value Spanish-language resources, so it was important to consolidate these existing resources into one central location, making them easier to access and utilize.”

Members are invited to reach out to Pavic with thoughts or recommendations for additional Spanish resources that will increase the overall value of Natural Stone Institute membership. He can be reached at jeffp@naturalstoneinstitute.org.

To access these Spanish resources, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/spanish.