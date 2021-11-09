Emad Dawood of State Stone Work Inc. of El Cajon, CA, was struggling with three areas of fabrication with his two older bridge saws. Miter cutting relied too much on stick template layouts. With human error and inefficient machines, Dawood was seeing too many recuts on miter jobs. And miter jobs were only gaining more popularity in his region of San Diego, CA.

Second, materials like porcelain, Dekton and quartzites were rising as top material choices among customers. Dawood’s machines weren’t great for cutting these trickier slabs.

Finally, countertops with sinks, seams, faucet holes, 90-degree joints and other features meant more hand labor for the fabricator, which is something that is getting harder and harder to find.





Time for a Change

Dawood knew he needed to make a change to his cutting production to improve these three areas. He began researching machines and attending tradeshows. As an engineer who built large stone saws before coming to America, he was looking for a machine that could do it all and had a great support team behind it. After seeing the manufacturing process at Park Industries® and the build quality in its machinery, the choice became clear for Dawood.

In November 2019, State Stone Work Inc. upgraded to a Saberjet™ XP CNC Sawjet and Pathfinder® Digital Imaging System to start cutting digitally. “To me, it’s the best machine on the market,” he said, when reflecting on why he chose the Saberjet XP over other saws and sawjets. “It does everything: waterjet cuts, waterjet miters, blade miters, changes speeds/feeds automatically depending on the material -- you name it. It’s great for cutting any material.”









Thankful for Saberjet XP Amidst Pandemic

Before COVID-19, Dawood had a shop full of employees. As the pandemic hit, many of them quit. With three big contracts lined up, he was thankful to have the Saberjet XP to meet deadlines and get the work done. “Getting the Saberjet XP when we did felt like a miracle,” said the fabricator. “Our contracts were for porcelain, Dekton or Lapitec. Materials that would’ve been a nightmare on our old saws. The Saberjet XP saved my business. We completed all our contracts a little ahead of schedule actually, with only a few employees in the shop.”









USA Proud with Customer Service

Dawood believes in buying American Made, looking for local service and fast parts. Park Industries' ability to deliver both has stood out to him. “Service is the main benefit of Park Industries,” he said. “They are amazing with service. Anytime you call them, even on the weekends, you will have someone there to help you. If you order a part on the weekend, you will have it at your shop Monday morning.

“When you buy machinery like this, make sure you have a company like Park to support you,” he went on to say. “That means your investment is protected and your money is safe. The Saberjet XP completely changed my business and made me feel safe to take on any contracts. Trust, quality and customer service – that’s what Park Industries offers.”