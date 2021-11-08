This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL – Members of the tile industry were excited to reconnect during Total Solutions Plus 2021, an annual conference which provides a platform for education, networking and socializing. For this year’s event, industry members gathered at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, FL, in late October. View some of the highlights here.