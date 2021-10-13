MIAMI, FL -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 120 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER), invites you to meet the creative minds responsible for crafting some of the world’s most exquisite ceramic collections in its brand-new web series, “Meet the Makers”.

“This program takes the audience inside the minds of the manufacturing teams of Tile of Spain companies,” says Francisco Garzón, trade commissioner of Spain, in Miami. “The series provides greater insight and understanding not only of how tiles are made, but where they come from, different means of application and the future of the ceramic sector.”

In this six-part video series, Tile of Spain Technical Consultant, Ryan Fasan interviews representatives from six Spanish ceramic manufacturers to provide viewers with a behind-the-scenes look into the design and production process of new ceramic lines. Each interview segment focuses on one company, where Fasan explores the trends, technologies and techniques that inspire their latest innovations and offerings.

“Meet the Makers” offers architects, designers, trade professionals, homeowners and tile aficionados an inside look at the development of Spanish tile like never before,” says Rocamador Rubio, director for Tile of Spain in the United States.

All six digital videos of “Meet the Makers” are available now on the Tile of Spain YouTube channel. A special airing of each episode will be shared on Tile of Spain USA’s Facebook and Instagram pages on a weekly schedule beginning October 13th, 2021. The series can also be viewed on-demand on Tile of Spain USA’s Video Learning Center.

Tile of Spain companies featured in “Meet the Makers” include:

Rosa Gres S.L.U.

Bestile S.L.

Pamesa

Ceracasa S.A.

Cevia S.L.

Dune Cerámca, S.L.

For more information visit tileofspainusa.com/video-learning-center/