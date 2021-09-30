VERONA, ITALY – An awards ceremony was held on the first day of Marmomac in Verona, Italy, to present Rugo Stone of Lorton, VA, with the Grande Pinnacle Award of Excellence for the Trinity Church Wall Street Altar & Chancel Restoration in New York, NY. Brett Rugo of Rugo Stone was on hand to except the award.

The Pinnacle Awards are sponsored every year by the Natural Stone Institute to recognize projects that feature an outstanding use of natural stone. Marmomac always is the sponsor of the Grande Pinnacle Award of Excellence.

To learn more about the project, view the live presentation here:



