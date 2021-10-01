MILAN, ITALY -- This month, in the center of Milan, marks the opening of the first Antolini Stoneroom - a new, unique space where the absolute protagonist is natural stone; narrated through the vision and experience of the Verona-based company, a leader in the selection, processing and distribution of a wide, exclusive range of natural materials.

This magnificent facility enters the spotlight during the Fuorisalone 2021, the moment in which the capital city of Lombardy, a worldwide design hub, becomes an international showcase for the non plus ultra of interior design, product design, innovation and creativity.

Antolini takes part in this extraordinary moment by opening the doors of its own hub, entirely focused on the universe of natural stone: a universe in which stone marks the phases of evolution of the locus mundi, and also the world in which architects, designers and curious visitors from around the world are invited to discover the infinite charm of natural stone in all its versions and applications, many of which are still unfamiliar to the general public.

A unique location between Piazza Fontana and Via San Clemente, a historic crossroads in the city center, where eight display windows catch the eye, stimulating curiosity and capturing the gaze to lure passers-by into an emotional, timeless journey that builds and expands upon entrance.

Antolini MilanoDuomo Stoneroom is a place of cultural value, expressing the desire of the Antolini family to narrate the exclusive, unique character of natural materials, through a narrative that starts with the material and continues in the design. The co-author of this tale is the interior designer Alessandro La Spada, whose extraordinary expertise and vision have produced a forceful, original context, in every square meter of the total of 600 set aside for the display area.

Antolini and Alessandro La Spada, applying the immediacy of a precise visual and tactile, emotional and experiential language, communicate clearly the identity and values of the brand – tradition, innovation and the pursuit of beauty – confirming the Verona-based company’s unrivaled role as an ambassador in the sector of natural facing materials.

Architectural elements, layouts, displays and an effective retail concept reflect Antolini’s leadership in best practices, both in Italy and worldwide: the use of innovative and sustainable industrial processes, research and development of avant-garde technologies, including many patents, fine craftsmanship, a tradition of selection and crafting of natural stones, and the ongoing pursuit of beauty.

The new Antolini MilanoDuomo Stoneroom is the gathering place for counterparts who recognize and seek the excellence made in Italy, signature design and the expertise of a company with a remarkable tradition that looks to the future, thanks to a dynamic approach and daring innovations which are applied to the materials provided by nature.

Together with Alessandro La Spada, in the name of the trait d’union between dreams and the concrete impact with which the brand identifies, Antolini has created an aesthetic vehicle of infinite elegance and functional quality, where the magnificence of the displays, through formats and fixtures honed down to the smallest details, intersects with in-depth research and the possibility of choice of the materials, as in a store offering high fashion fabrics, where customers touch and experience weaves and textures, relying on the option of taking samples home in order to make the perfect choices.

The distinctive value that embodies the vast selection of Antolini stones and positions the brand on the front lines of retail concepts in the sector consists of an extraordinarily exclusive and complete range of samples, both in terms of numbers and of types of materials.

Starting with the panoply of choice among 1300 natural materials available and in stock, Antolini MilanoDuomo presents professionals and clients with over 5000 samples in exclusive formats, confirming the company’s mission of combining knowledge and discovery, creativity and exceptional design.

Visitors to the Antolini Stoneroom can admire stones from the Exclusive Collection, Textures+, the Natura Collection, the Precioustone, Gemstone, Shellstone, Perception and Couture series.

The store provides the possibility of direct experience, in actual size, of slabs taken from large blocks of natural stone. From the original material, just as it is found in nature, to the design choices that best respond to the needs of clients, interior designers and architects: an exceptional, striking and real event in the center of Milan.

The spectacular styling of the location incorporates various areas of the décor sector: residences, offices, hospitality and retail. Hence, the hub becomes a lab, to stimulate – through the use of infinite varieties of natural stone, interpreted in wall facings, surfaces and floors, islands, furnishing complements, as well as items like shelving, desks and tables – an idea of luxurious interior design, contemporary and ancient at the same time. The facility offers personalized services for clients, thanks to 360° consulting that starts with the technical characteristics of the stone and extends to its aesthetic qualities, by way of the possible applications in interior design projects.

Antolini Stoneroom is a tribute to the creativity of Nature, the ingenuity of Man, the city of Milan, the Italian territory and its historic buildings and monuments, made with the most parts of marble and natural stones, the only ones capable of absorbing and reflecting light, and changing color, as the exclusive materials of Antolini, which are living, shapeable matter, offering infinite strength and beauty.