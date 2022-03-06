When remodeling her home in Waco, TX, Allison Aars, founder of The Festive Farm Co., took the reins on designing her master bathroom and the bathroom her two young sons share. “I knew the look of wood flooring would add the historic charm and character we were looking for, but also knew that hardwood wasn’t a practical choice for the bathroom floor,” she said. “We wanted the flooring to look aged and feel like it had been there, but also modern and clean. We looked at a lot of different tile samples and fell in love with Atlas Concorde USA’s different styles. They’re all just beautiful and extremely well made, and there were so many great options of the wood-look tile I was wanting.”

It was a “close call” between Atlas Concorde’s Beacon and Haven porcelain tile collections for the master bathroom, which are both inspired by natural wood. “Beacon is beautiful, but I just fell in love with the ‘Barrel’ color in the Haven collection,” said Aars. “It’s more of a neutral brown that’s still very warm, and it just looks so real.”

A total of 107 square feet of 7 3/4- x 39 3/8-inch matte floor tiles were installed in the master bathroom, which embrace the authentic look of reclaimed chestnut planks from a farm barn’s door.

For the boys’ bathroom, Aars opted for a marble-inspired look on the floors and shower walls, which was achieved with ceramic tiles from Atlas Concorde USA’s Eon collection. “It was important that our tile selection captured timeless beauty that wouldn’t go out of style with the next wave of design trends,” Aars said. “This way, the bathroom could seemingly ‘grow up’ with the boys into their teenage years. I wanted this room to have a sweet boyish look that would also be able to transition into something that feels more masculine and elegant as they get older.

“When we received samples of the Eon collection marble-look tiles, I was sold,” she went on to explain. “To maintain a harmonious look throughout the space, we installed the handsome ‘Corinthian Gray’ rectangular tile across the bathroom floor and the ‘Carrara Honeycomb Mosaic’ over the shower surround. The gray in the floor tile coordinates just perfectly with the gray veining in the hexagonal tile; the two shades are very cohesive.”

Approximately 46 square feet of rectangular, 11 3/4- x 23 5/8-inch tiles in “Corinthian Gray” comprise the floor, while 86 square feet of 9 1/2- x 11 7/8-inch “Carrara Honeycomb Mosaic” sheets clad the shower walls.

“I knew that installing tile was something we only wanted to do once, so a strong lasting material that could stand the test of time was a must,” Aars said. “After all, even the best-looking tile won’t make you happy if the function isn’t there.”

With both spaces completed in late 2020, Aars is beyond content with the way they turned out. “I just sit in here and stare at it. It looks so real,” she said of the master bathroom.

“This project has been so special to me,” she added about her sons’ bathroom. “I took my time and DIYed every inch of the space. Everything was repurposed from around the house. The tile was the very last step of process, and we are just so in love with how it looks.”





Private Residence Central Texas Designer: Allison Aars of The Festive Farmhouse, Central TX Tile Supplier: Atlas Concorde USA, Franklin, TN (Haven and Eon collections)



